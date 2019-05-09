The annual flood scare has passed, but Kashechewan has declared another state of emergency.

It's because of several houses that were damaged or burnt while the entire community of 2,500 was evacuated for the past six weeks.

Now, 50 people have nowhere to stay in a First Nation that is already facing a crippling shortage of housing.

They have been forced to stay with relatives and Chief Leo Friday says as many as 16 people are crowded into some houses.

"They are very discouraged. They are really in a dilemma. I think there is no happiness for them," he says.

While the 2,500 people of Kashechewan were gone during the evacuation, two homes were burned and several others damaged so much that they can't be lived in. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Those 50 people may be flown out of the community again to stay in hotel rooms in the south until space is found for them.

Friday says the federal government has refused to pay for more housing with plans to move Kashechewan to a new location within the next 10 years.

"So the government say that they couldn't put any buildings in the community because of the relocation. Many of our people are making a sacrifice, waiting for the relocation to happen," he says.

Indigenous Services Canada did not provide comment for this story.