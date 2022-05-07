Kashechewan and Fort Albany First Nations residents evacuated due to flooding

Residents from neighbouring Kashechewan and Fort Albany First Nations, along the James Bay coast, have been evacuated to other communities in northern Ontario due to flooding.

Indigenous Services Canada confirmed a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable residents started on April 25, and a full evacuation began on May 5.

The threat of flooding is an ongoing reality for communities along the James Bay and Hudson Bay coasts, and annual evacuations are a regular occurrence for many residents.

On Friday, around 400 people from Kashechewan were flown to Thunder Bay.

The municipalities of Kapuskasing, Timmins and Cochrane are also hosting evacuees.

Kaschechewan Chief Gaius Wesley said the risk of flooding has been very high this spring.

"People are worried about their younger children," he told CBC News.

"People are also worried about their elders and the other vulnerables in the community. Of course, when they're being displaced to other communities, that's where the stress levels begin to rise and people begin to get frustrated."

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hadju said the federal government is working with both communities on evacuation efforts.