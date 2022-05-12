Water recedes, flood risk subsides in Kashechewan First Nation

The water has receded near Kashechewan First Nation, which has reduced the risk to the community. Discussions are now underway to return people home.

The northern Ontario community experienced its annual spring flooding from the nearby Albany River.

Hundreds of residents were flown to host communities: Kapuskasing, Thunder Bay and Val Rita-Harty.

The risk to the community has subsided said Wilbert Wesley, emergency management services manager for Mushkegowuk Council. He is also the custodian helping the First Nation during its evacuation phase.

"River conditions and reports are telling us that the river did break up, that the water did recede and now talks for repatriation are now taking place," he said.

Wesley explained that ice jams on the river have broken up causing the water to recede.

"Having to wait for the ice packs to flow out into the James Bay, further upriver — which could be over 100-120 kilometres further upriver — has been the portion of which we had to wait [for].

"To make certain that it's safe and we're not re-doubling our efforts for a future evacuation, because as the old expression goes 'we jumped the gun,'" he added.

The ice jams and ice packs on the Albany River have broken up and the water receded. The risk to Kashechewan First Nation has subsided. (James Goodwin)

There isn't yet a timeline when the residents will return since there are many logistics to work out, including flights.

Wesley said a big concern is keeping COVID-19 from returning with the members who are in host communities.

"We want to make sure that we're doing this wisely and safely for the evacuees and working together with our provincial partners, our federal [partners], our non-government organizations."

Instead of evacuating to host communities, about half the community went to their hunt camps with the help of federal funding.

There are long term plans to move the community off the floodplain to avoid the annual community evacuation.