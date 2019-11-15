Sometimes Kashechewan First Nation chief Leo Friday feels funny when he wears his headdress.

He doesn't like to be the centre of attention.

"I just want to look myself down. Humble, eh?" says the 61-year-old.

Friday feels the same way about the robes and collar he now wears as the Anglican priest for the Cree community on Ontario's James Bay Coast.

Reverand and chief Leo Friday prepares for Sunday service in Kashechewan. (Erik White/CBC)

It might be a first in Canada, but he says it's fitting with Cree traditions.

"Long ago our elders used to be leaders in their community and their usually spiritual leaders as well, eh. Little bit different nowadays, but I think it's still the same job," says Friday.

The Chief of Kashechewan was recently ordained as an Anglican priest. It might be a first in Canada, but Leo Friday says not that strange from a Cree perspective. The CBC's Erik White tells his story in this documentary. 12:07

When Friday was growing up in Kashechewan, the church services were packed.

He started helping out the priest when he was 15 and he was elected to band council at 19.

"I thought I wouldn't get in, so I just say Ok," he says with a laugh.

The new Anglican church in Kashechewan opened earlier this year, replacing an old construction trailer where the congregation was previously meeting. (Erik White/CBC )

Friday feels lucky that he didn't attend residential school like many in his community, including his older brother who is now seeking counselling for the abuse he suffered at Horden Hall school in Moose Factory, which is run by the Anglican church.

It made him wonder if he wanted to become a priest.

"That's the thing that made me think a lot before I answer yes to this," says Friday.

Paul Wesley turned to traditional Cree spirituality to recover from the abuse he suffered in Anglican residential school, but he doesn't judge Kashechewan's chief for following his beliefs. (Erik White/CBC )

'It's only the humans who made mistakes with the church'

Paul Wesley forgot who his parents were during his seven years at Horden Hall.

He now runs a cultural camp just outside of Kashechewan, where Cree people can re-connect with their traditional beliefs.

But he has no problem with the leader of his people also being the leader of an institution that has caused so much pain in his community.

"God made us to not judge each other in our beliefs," says Wesley.

"If someone believes in that road, that's good. There's nothing wrong with the church, it's only the humans who made mistakes with the church."

The cemetery in Kashechewan First Nation (Erik White/CBC )

Friday believes that Cree traditions and Christian teachings fit together well. He believes he worships the same God as his ancestors.

"You know, believing is believing and we have to respect each other and believe in each other," he says.

"And I think that's the only way our young people will follow us is to respect each other."