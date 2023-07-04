A paramedic who was involved in a boat crash near Kashechewan First Nation in northeastern Ontario on Monday is presumed drowned, according to the community's chief.

In a video update on Facebook Monday night, Kashechewan Chief Gaius Wesley said search and rescue operations would begin Tuesday morning to recover the man's body.

"This was a new paramedic that came into our community. He was just two weeks in," Wesley said.

"Based on the information that we received, there were two witnesses that saw the whole incident and this has led to a decision or that we determined that this will become a search and rescue recovery mission."

Wesley said two paramedics and a nurse were using a boat on the Albany River, near the James Bay coast, to get supplies from the neighbouring Fort Albany First Nation.

Because of strong currents they had to abandon the boat, but one paramedic chased after it to try and recover it.

Wesley said the current moved at around nine kilometres an hour, and was too powerful for the paramedic.

"It's very unfortunate," he said.

"It's a very sad day, you know, having these people come into our community to provide their support around health."

Wesley said executives with the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority, which employed the paramedic, arrived in the community to help with the search.

Canadian Rangers were also on hand to provide support.

As of 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, the search was underway, with no new updates on the recovery.

Aerial search

In an email to Radio-Canada, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Bev Gauthier said the police service sent two helicopters to the region to help with the search.

As of 1 p.m. the search was not successful in finding the missing paramedic, Gauthier said.