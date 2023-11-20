Science North's resident beaver is moving to a new facility

Kash, the resident beaver at Science North, in Sudbury, Ont., will be moving to a new facility later this month.

Kash has been at Science North since 2016, when he arrived as a kit.

Amy Henson, the centre's senior scientist, said their facility was only built to accommodate one beaver.

"Kash has reached a point in his life now where we have noticed that he needs increased social engagement with other animals, and other beavers in particular," Henson said.

Watch | Science North's Amy Henson shares her favourite Kash memories

Science North's Amy Henson reflects on her time with the centre's resident beaver, Kash, before he moves on to a different facility.

Science North is part of a network called Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums, which helps member organizations work together, and exchange animals in some cases.

Henson said she was not yet at liberty to say where Kash's new home will be, but she said it's a facility that Science North has worked with a lot in the past.

In the immediate future, Henson said Science North doesn't plan to get another beaver. Instead the enclosure will be used for smaller animals like turtles and some fish species.

"One of the things that we know and love about beavers is that they're Canada's iconic animal," she said.

"And even though we're not going to have a beaver here at Science North any longer, there are many more animals that people can come and explore."