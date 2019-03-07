The Town of Kapuskasing is mourning the loss of two of its own.

On Monday, the bodies of Jody and Nicole Blais were found. They had taken off in their helicopter a week earlier from the Sudbury airport. The wreckage site was found west of Timmins.

Many were involved in the search for the couple, including police, the Royal Canadian Air Force, search and rescue as well as friends and family.

"We share in the grief and sorrow which is being felt over the tragic deaths of Jody and Nicole," Carol Hughes, MP for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing said.

"Like so many others, we want to extend our deepest sympathy to the Blais family, friends, colleagues and their community during this difficult time of mourning," she said.

Kapuskasing mayor David Plourde says the couple was well known in the community.

"I think back to the search and you know, how large and vast northern Ontario is, but how really small we are when we come together to do this," he said.

"I mean, Jody and Nicole would have been one of the first ones volunteering for someone who was lost."

Plourde says Jody worked in the construction sector while Nicole operated a flower shop in the downtown core.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.