The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is following up on leads into the search for a missing Kapuskasing couple after their helicopter was last seen leaving a Sudbury airport a week ago.

In a statement released Sunday, the RCAF said it had "identified several leads" in the follow up, including cell phone towers that picked up the signal of the phone onboard the helicopter during its flight.

Tracking the signals will allow search and rescue (SAR) teams to narrow their search area, the statement said.

The couple on board the missing flight are Jody and Nicole Blais, who left the Sudbury airport in a grey Robinson R66 helicopter with white and orange trim to travel to a hangar in Fauquier, near Kapuskasing.

They haven't been seen or heard from since.

Since then, provincial police, military personnel, search and rescue teams and family and friends have been looking for them.

On Friday, a friend of the couple, Gilbert Mondoux, said he received confirmation Jody's satellite phone was last connected to the network near Foleyet, northwest of Gogama.

Pictured here is the temporary search headquarters for the armed forces at the Timmins airport. (CBC)

The RCAF added the major SAR operation is being coordinated out of the Victor M. Power Airport in Timmins.

The public is encouraged to call 705-268-2608 ext. 234 if they have seen a helicopter matching the description, or if they see signs of a possible crash site.