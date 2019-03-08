A couple from Kapuskasing, Ont. who took off in a helicopter on Monday, are still missing.

Nicole Blais, 47, and Jody Blais, 49, were last seen leaving the Sudbury airport in a helicopter on Monday at 6:45 p.m.

They were scheduled to arrive at a hanger in Fauquier, near Kapuskasing, later that night but never arrived.

OPP, the Royal Canadian Air Force and other search and rescue crews are continuing to search for them.

Anyone with information on them is asked to contact OPP.