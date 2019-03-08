Search continues for missing Kapuskasing couple
A couple from Kapuskasing, Ont. who took off in a helicopter from Sudbury on Monday are still missing.
Jody and Nicole Blais have not been seen or heard from since Monday
Nicole Blais, 47, and Jody Blais, 49, were last seen leaving the Sudbury airport in a helicopter on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
They were scheduled to arrive at a hanger in Fauquier, near Kapuskasing, later that night but never arrived.
OPP, the Royal Canadian Air Force and other search and rescue crews are continuing to search for them.
Anyone with information on them is asked to contact OPP.
