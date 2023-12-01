Long-time owners of Kapuskasing, Ont. bakery known for its cream puffs, retire

After 28 years, the owners of a bakery in Kapuskasing, Ont., known for its cream puffs, are retiring.

Simon Dubosq has worked at La Boulangerie for 47 years. It's where he met his wife, Louise, who purchased the business with him in 1995.

Louise said she worked at the bakery during her final year of high school, and into university.

"On my birthday, my 21st birthday, this cute little redheaded baker was there and that was it," she said.

"I never returned to school. We fell in love there."

La Boulangerie, in Kapuskasing, is most well-known for its cream puffs, which are made with homemade buttercream. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

When the previous owners struggled financially, Louise said they had the choice to move to southern Ontario and start a bakery there, or purchase the bakery and stay in Kapuskasing.

They decided to stay, and the bakery went on to become an institution in the small town.

"People come off the street to tell us how much they love the smell," Louise said.

She said everyone in Kapuskasing has probably been to the bakery at least once, whether it's for a birthday cake, bread or its famous cream puffs.

Simon said the secret to their cream puffs is the buttercream.

"It's not any kind of buttercream," he said. "It's a light cream."

Eating the cream puffs made a list that was published of 27 things to do in Kapuskasing.

And for the town's 100th anniversary in 2021, the bakery collaborated with Top Shelf Distillers in Perth, Ont. to make a liquor that tastes like its cream puffs.

"People are very pleased with it," Louise said.

After they retire on Saturday, Kapuskasing baker Sean Boucher will take over at La Boulangerie.

Boucher, who apprenticed under Simon, told Radio-Canada he plans to stick to the bakery's recipes, especially when it comes to the cream puffs.

As for Simon and Louise, they say they'll be able to spend a lot more time with their 12 grandchildren in retirement.