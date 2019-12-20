Dominique Tremblay is into recycling in a big way. She's a dedicated recycler at home but couldn't do it at her business.

So she started a petition to change that.

Tremblay owns Back to the Grind coffee house in Kapuskasing. When she asked for recycling bins for her business, she found that the town wasn't quite ready for that phase in its recycling program.

"I understood that because I'm sure it's a big money issue and it's a big project and I know that it's separate garbage trucks for businesses and big garbage bins . . . so it's not as simple as setting things up on a residential front," said Tremblay.

"But now it's been a year and a half since I asked and I decided to get the conversation going and see if maybe there was something that could be done," she added.

"It's important to me, and we throw out so much . . . way more in the business than you do in a residence," said Tremblay.

Dominique Tremblay shows off the new recyling bin at her business, Back to the Grind coffee house, in Kapuskasing. (Supplied by Dominique Tremblay)

Public reaction to her petition has been good, she says, and it's prompted some positive discussions with Kapuskasing's public works department.

"They wanted me to understand it's still a complicated process because we don't have a recycling plant here." said Tremblay. A company from Timmins picks up the recycling and does the sorting.

Tremblay did get her recycling bin for Back to the Grind.

"I think it becomes the responsibility of each business owner to approach the town and have that discussion with them," she said. Tremblay added that it's the business owner's responsibility to make sure things are recycled properly.

She says the town's residents now have a responsibility as well to respect the program.

"If people are throwing things into the recycling that aren't supposed to be there, then it becomes an extra cost to the town and it's an issue that I can completely understand," said Tremblay.

Tremblay said she would apply stickers to her recycling bins to indicate that they're only for Back to the Grind to deter people from throwing trash into them.

Tremblay said she's very happy that the town was willing to move forward.

Jo-Anne St. Godard is the executive director of the Recycling Council of Ontario.

She says the amount of recycling generated by the industrial-commercial-institutional sector is more than the recycling that comes from people's homes.

"This is actually the number one problem or one of the most significant problems in the province at the moment," she said.

"For us to start making a real impact on waste in this province we really have to look to what we're generating away from home in places we work — in hospitals and restaurants — so it is a very significant problem," said St. Godard.

She says that for the most part, businesses and institutions are serviced by the private sector and have to pay the bill that's associated with that service.

"You want to ask your service provider for proof and for assurance that in fact the bill that you're paying and the service that you're asking for is in fact recycling over disposal."