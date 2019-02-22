Provincial Police are reporting that a drug bust in Kapuskasing pulled in more than $65,000 worth of illegal drugs, as well as firearms and ammunition.

On Wednesday morning, officers from the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Dallyn Avenue, where they seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin, cannabis, cocaine and various prescription medications.

Police also seized firearms and ammunition and an unspecified amount of Canadian currency.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs was about $62,000

A 35-year-old Kapuskasing man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges, including possession for the purposes of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order.