Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·New

Kako's Kitchen serving beautifully crafted bento meals in Sudbury

Kako's Kitchen is a Japanese food business in Sudbury that is best known for its weekly bento boxes, ordered in advance.

Up North host Jonathan Pinto speaks with owner Takako Boyle

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Takako Boyle is the owner of Kako's Kitchen in Sudbury. (Supplied by Takako Boyle)

Kako's Kitchen is a relatively new Japanese food business in Sudbury.

Based out of her home-based commercial kitchen, owner Takako Boyle caters and pops up at the Sudbury Market, but is best known for her weekly, handcrafted bento meals that are ordered in advance.

A recent meal. (Supplied by Takako Boyle)

"I'm always thinking [about] a surprise [for the box]," she said, noting that the looks of her meals are as important as the taste.

Tap on the player to hear more about Kako's Kitchen.

Up North6:51Northern Nosh: Kako's Kitchen
Takako Boyle is the owner of Kako's Kitchen in Sudbury. She spoke with Up North host Jonathan Pinto for this week's edition of Northern Nosh. 6:51

Takako's weekly bento boxes can be ordered from The Nickel Refillery in Sudbury. For more information on Kako's Kitchen, visit her website.

Another example of a recent meal, served in a reusable bento box. (Supplied by Takako Boyle)

Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now