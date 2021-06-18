Kako's Kitchen serving beautifully crafted bento meals in Sudbury
Kako's Kitchen is a relatively new Japanese food business in Sudbury.
Based out of her home-based commercial kitchen, owner Takako Boyle caters and pops up at the Sudbury Market, but is best known for her weekly, handcrafted bento meals that are ordered in advance.
"I'm always thinking [about] a surprise [for the box]," she said, noting that the looks of her meals are as important as the taste.
Takako's weekly bento boxes can be ordered from The Nickel Refillery in Sudbury. For more information on Kako's Kitchen, visit her website.
