Kako's Kitchen serving beautifully crafted bento meals in Sudbury

Kako's Kitchen is a relatively new Japanese food business in Sudbury.

Based out of her home-based commercial kitchen, owner Takako Boyle caters and pops up at the Sudbury Market, but is best known for her weekly, handcrafted bento meals that are ordered in advance.

A recent meal. (Supplied by Takako Boyle)

"I'm always thinking [about] a surprise [for the box]," she said, noting that the looks of her meals are as important as the taste.

Tap on the player to hear more about Kako's Kitchen.

Up North 6:51 Northern Nosh: Kako's Kitchen Takako Boyle is the owner of Kako's Kitchen in Sudbury. She spoke with Up North host Jonathan Pinto for this week's edition of Northern Nosh. 6:51

Takako's weekly bento boxes can be ordered from The Nickel Refillery in Sudbury. For more information on Kako's Kitchen, visit her website.

Another example of a recent meal, served in a reusable bento box. (Supplied by Takako Boyle)

Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.