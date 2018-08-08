The historic town of Kagawong on Manitoulin Island earns its self-proclaimed title as "Ontario's Prettiest Village" quite honestly.

From the Bridal Veil Falls to the waters of Mudge Bay, Kagawong's natural beauty also boasts a colourful history of settlement, coupled with an action-packed history filled with plenty of melodrama.

That includes the sensational but tragic tale of a young automotive millionaire who died on his honeymoon in 1938.

Rick Nelson is the curator of the Billings Museum and is helping to organize Kagawong History Day. He told CBC's Morning North that the tale of Daniel Dodge, heir to the Dodge Motor Company fortune, is one of the Island's most compelling stories.

"On his [Dodge's] holidays in Gore Bay, he met Lorraine McDonald, who was the local phone operator," Nelson said.

"He was smitten...they went out, and eventually decided to get married. This was against the Dodge family's wishes, who wanted him to marry someone from his own class, not a commoner from Manitoulin Island."

Nelson said the couple married at the Dodge cottage. But soon after their wedding day, tragedy struck.

"On August 15, 1938, Dodge found some dynamite left over from the previous owner," Nelson said. "He started playing around with it, and the dynamite exploded."

"[Dodge] and three other people, including his wife and two caretakers were seriously injured in the blast."

Body found 3 weeks later

The group boarded a speed boat to get to a hospital, and crossed the channel beset by 4-foot waves.

"Halfway to Little Current [Dodge] fell out of the boat somehow...the rest of the group went on to Little Current, and recovered from their wounds."

"They found the body about three weeks later. His body was returned to Detroit. He was buried there."

"Then the fight for the money began."

Kagawong History Days is August 9. Click here to visit their Facebook page.

