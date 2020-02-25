The old saying "a piece of cake' means something that's easy to do. Justine Martin's cakes look anything but easy . . . they look like works of art.

Martin has just been named Cake Designer of the Year at the 2020 Ontario Wedding Awards. Martin owns Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop + Bar in downtown Sudbury.

The Ontario Wedding Awards recognize vendors across the province for excellence in their specific category.

The province is divided into four categories. Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop won for Cake Designer of the Year in Central West and Cake Designer of the Year in the Overall category.

This isn't Martin's first award. "Last fall in September we went to Las Vegas and we competed in a cake decorating challenge there, which is a pretty prestigious one in the U.S.," said Martin.

"We were the only Canadian team and we came third in the Sculpted Cake category for making a ski hill cake with a moving chairlift," she said.

Justine Martin's ski hill cake with a moving chairlift came in third in the Sculpted Cake category at a cake decorating challenge in Las Vegas. (Supplied by Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop)

Martin loves that her products taste good, and she loves their unique flavours, but her real passion is design.

"I do a lot of architectural and natural inspired work," said Martin. "I don't necessarily use traditional techniques when I'm decorating," she explained.

Martin says she's mostly self-taught with a little help from YouTube and a lot of trial and error.

Last year, when a good friend of Martin's opened Starlotte Satine Vintage, she wanted to surprise her with something "cool" for her grand opening.

Cake designed by Justine Martin, owner of Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop in Sudbury, for the grand opening of Starlotte Satine Vintage. (Supplied by Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop)

"So, I made a life-size floating dress form cake," said Martin.

"It's like a mannequin with pretty much a Breakfast at Tiffany's style dress on there from the '50s complete with an edible necklace and the whole nine," said Martin. "All in all, just the skirt of that cake was 38 layers. It was a massive cake. It was over four feet tall and 75 pounds."

The proliferation of baking shows on television has undoubtedly introduced a few baking terms, like fondant. Fondant is an icing used to decorate or sculpt cakes and pastries.

Martin says sometimes fondant can get a little bit saggy in the summer but she still works with it a lot, especially when doing novelty bakes.

"The ski hill cake was in fondant and that cake for Starlotte was in fondant," said Martin. "So, when we do some really cool sculptural stuff, I tend to use a lot of fondant."

As for the baking shows themselves, Martin thinks the shows that follow one person or one bakery are not too bad. But she adds that "the ones that don't depict what it's like to be a baker are the competition shows."

Justine Martin's passion for cake design is winning awards. (Supplied by Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop)

She used to be a little hard on competition bakers until she was one herself. "We went to Vegas and I was like 'Oh, no . . . this is really really hard.' We had 12 hours to make four cakes. And it's hard."

As for what's trending in wedding cakes, Martin says ruffles, mixed metallics, and natural finishes like stone, marble, concrete and sandstone looks are big.

Martin says she loves cake decorating, and owning Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop lets her put her business degree to good use. She can be analytical and work on marketing and still work on cakes and get to create new designs and come up with new techniques.

"I like that I can marry the two sides of myself."