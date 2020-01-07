South Porcupine's Pegi Cecconi is receiving an award from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) for her long dedication to Canadian music.



CARAS announced today that the Walt Grealis Award will be presented to Cecconi at the 49th annual Juno Gala dinner on March 14 in Saskatoon.



The award is named after Walt Grealis, a Canadian publisher and co-founder of the Junos.



Cecconi was involved with SRO Management, the team behind independent record label Anthem Entertainment Group in 1977, who released every Rush release in Canada. The label also sold millions of the comedy album Great White North featuring Bob and Doug McKenize.



In an emailed statement, Cecconi said she was honoured to receive the award that recognized her life's work and passion.



"From my humble beginnings booking bands in high school to working with Ray Danniels and Rush, I am thankful for everyone that has been along for the ride with me," Cecconi said. "It took 50 years in the industry for someone to make me speechless, and [Allan Reid, President & CEO The JUNO Awards] did that when he called to share this news."



Cecconi currently serves as a consultant for Anthem Entertainment.



The JUNO Awards are scheduled for on Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre, broadcast live on CBC, CBC Radio One, and CBC Music.