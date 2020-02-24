If you're the kind of person who loves documentaries, you'll be able to watch 16 of them over four days from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 1 at the Junction North International Documentary Film Festival.

Junction North features documentaries from Toronto's Hot Docs International Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.

"I think we've got a really great combination of different kinds of documentaries and they're all very gripping . . . some of them are quite inspiring," said Beth Mairs.

Mairs is the driving force behind the Sudbury Indie Cinema and the honorary chair of Junction North.

Among the 16 films to be screened, Mairs singled out some of her favourites that she saw at Hot Docs.

Beth Mairs is honorary chair of the third edition of the Junction North International Documentary Film Festival, Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Sudbury Indie Cinema. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"What I want to say about Honeyland is that if you have a heart it will be broken open by this film, or if you think you don't have a heart, please come to this film," said Mairs. "It is an incredible, kind of out of time parable, I would say," she added.

Another one of Mairs's favourites was a top 10 documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Midnight Family focuses on a privately-run ambulance business in Mexico City. Mairs says the film presents "the ethical dilemmas and seeing the best and the worst of people."

Mairs's third pick is The Advocate, the story of an Israeli lawyer committed to the plight of the Palestinians.

"If you have an interest in Israeli-Palestinian relations, if you have an interest in human rights, it's absolutely riveting," said Mairs.

All screenings will take place at Sudbury Indie Cinema, 162 Mackenzie St., Sudbury.

Documentary trailers, the schedule, and information about tickets can be found at the Junction North website.

If you like documentaries, you'll be able to get your fill in Sudbury. Sudbury's International Documentary Film Festival is back with a line up of sixteen films. Beth Mairs joined us in studio to tell us more about this year's event. 8:11



