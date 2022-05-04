Sudbury, Ont., Junction East project to be a net-zero building

Greater Sudbury's Junction East project is expected to be a net-zero building that won't add greenhouse gas emissions into the environment.

The proposed $98.5-million project will be the future home of the Greater Sudbury Public Library's main branch, the Art Gallery of Sudbury and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association. It will be located beside the existing Sudbury Theatre Centre.

Nicola Casciato, an architect behind the project with Toronto-based WZMH Architects, said Junction East will include rooftop solar panels, triple-pane windows and will make use of geothermal energy for heating.

Those design elements will mean the energy the building uses will be equal to the clean energy it creates.

"It's important because buildings consume and emit a tremendous amount of energy and carbon dioxide when they're burning fossil fuels," Casciato said.

While it costs more to build a net-zero building – the solar panels, efficient windows and geothermal heating are all extra costs – Casciato said it will cost less to operate over time.

"There are payback to all of these," he said.

"So that's why it's difficult for me to say cost X amount of dollars, because it might cost you more to build the building today, but it'll cost you less to run it and operate it over time."

Climate change goals

A $61,800 investment from the federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities paid for a feasibility study that compared the environmental and financial performance of different green technologies for the Junction East project.

That study helped inform the project's current design plan.

"The city is committed to sustainability, and this funding demonstrates confidence in the Junction East project and helps us to achieve the community's climate change goals," Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a press release.

In addition to its net-zero ambitions, the Junction East design also has a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver certification, which meets certain thresholds for green buildings.

Casciato said the building could achieve higher gold or platinum certification as the design, which is not yet completed, is finished.

The city plans to create a 60-year greenhouse gas emissions plan for the building, "that will consider building system design, the selection of construction materials and furnishings that minimize emissions and strategies for recycling and landfill diversion," said city of Greater Sudbury spokesperson Tanya Gravel in an email to CBC News.

In addition to technologies to achieve net-zero emissions, the building design also has timber columns, which the city noted is a renewable resource.