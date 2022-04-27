Sudbury's annual Junction Creek trout release is back
The Junction Creek Stewardship Committee has released trout into the watershed since 2001
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junction Creek Festival and Trout Release in Greater Sudbury will be back on May 14.
Since 2001 the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee has hosted the event, where families are invited to release trout into the creek and learn more about its ecology.
This year's event will take place at the Twin Forks Playground on Saturday, May 14, starting at 12 p.m.
Organizers plan to release 2,000 brook trout into Junction Creek, and will also host a BBQ and some children's games.
Miranda Virtanen, the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee's executive director, said they have found improvements in the creek's health since they started the initiative more than 20 years ago.
"We have seen an improvement based on comparing the data that we've collected over the years, comparing that over time as well as over the space, the geography, of the Junction Creek watershed," she said.
Virtanen said some areas have fared better than others. The part of the creek closest to downtown Sudbury, for example, still need a lot of work, but other sections have seen fish populations flourish.
In 2019, the committee found the logperch fish species in the creek for the first time.
"That was a huge surprise because they're also really sensitive to water quality," Virtanen said.
Junction Creek spans a large portion of Greater Sudbury, from the community of Garson to Kelly Lake, to the southwest, and then further south to the community of Lively. It then connects with the Vermilion River, which connects to the Spanish River and drains into Lake Huron.
"So everything that we're doing in the Junction Creek watershed, whether it's positive or negative, it not only impacts our local neighbourhoods and communities, but also the Lake Huron watershed," Virtanen said.
With files from Cara Nickerson
