Junction Creek Stewardship Committee offering educational guided walks
Walks intended to educate the public on local wildlife, plants and conservation
Calling all people in Sudbury who want to become citizen scientists: the Junction Creek Stewardship is looking for you.
The group is offering tours throughout the summer to help educate the public on plants, animals and conservation in the watershed.
"You don't have to have any previous knowledge about biology or the environment," Miranda Virtanen with the committee said.
"Basically, citizen science is the collection of data from the general public to help with scientific research."
Events will take place in different areas along the creek, which runs from Garson to Lively in Greater Sudbury, she said.
"Each month, we're going to have free educational talks and guided walks to help encourage the community to get out there, get involved with nature, explore Junction Creek, get to know the critters that call it home and be able to help with conservation by reporting sightings," she said.
"This is home to a lot of critters and that's why increasing awareness and education about what animals call the Junction Creek home is important."
The next event will feature information on wildflowers and invasive plants.
"You'll get an idea of what plants you should avoid planting and what would be great alternatives for native flowers," Virtanen said.
That tour will take place at Fielding Memorial Park on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m.
With files from Robin De Angelis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.