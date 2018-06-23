Calling all people in Sudbury who want to become citizen scientists: the Junction Creek Stewardship is looking for you.

The group is offering tours throughout the summer to help educate the public on plants, animals and conservation in the watershed.

"You don't have to have any previous knowledge about biology or the environment," Miranda Virtanen with the committee said.

"Basically, citizen science is the collection of data from the general public to help with scientific research."

Miranda Virtanen is with the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Events will take place in different areas along the creek, which runs from Garson to Lively in Greater Sudbury, she said.

"Each month, we're going to have free educational talks and guided walks to help encourage the community to get out there, get involved with nature, explore Junction Creek, get to know the critters that call it home and be able to help with conservation by reporting sightings," she said.

You can become a "citizen scientist". The first step is to take one of the education guided walks being offered in Sudbury by the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee. Among other things, you will learn how to identify local wildlife, species conservation and more. The walks will explore different topics each month. Miranda Virtanen is the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee. She dropped by our studios with more details. 5:22

"This is home to a lot of critters and that's why increasing awareness and education about what animals call the Junction Creek home is important."

The next event will feature information on wildflowers and invasive plants.

An earlier walk held by the committee featured information on frogs and turtles. (Supplied/Junction Creek Stewardship Committee)

"You'll get an idea of what plants you should avoid planting and what would be great alternatives for native flowers," Virtanen said.

That tour will take place at Fielding Memorial Park on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m.