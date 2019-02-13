City awaits funding to help stop Junction Creek flooding

After years of dealing with flooding in Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood, there may be help on the horizon.

The City is considering adding new infrastructure to help stop the flooding from Junction Creek.

Council approved an application to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation fund at Tuesday night's meeting.

The money is set aside in a federal funding program through Infrastructure Canada, which sees the government share the cost of large infrastructure projects.

Tony Cecutti, the City's General Manager of Growth and Infrastructure, said Junction Creek has always been an asset to the community.

"Because [Junction Creek] is an asset and there's so much infrastructure associated with it, we need to make sure that we set appropriate investments aside to maintain it and operate it as if it is a municipal asset," Cecutti said.

In 2014, residents in the Flour Mill neighbourhood formed a community group to address the issue of flooding.

In an interview with CBC News in 2014, Claude Charbonneau said neighbours worry every spring about flooding.

"In this day and age, they have the smarts and they know how to retain this water someplace else," Charbonneau said. "So, we're looking for them to come to our help."

The city will find out in the spring if they've been approved for the funding.