Skip to Main Content
Failed culvert in Garson returns to its former life as Junction Creek
Sudbury·Audio

Failed culvert in Garson returns to its former life as Junction Creek

Failed underground culverts in Garson are now being seen as an opportunity.

Having the creek above ground is cheaper long-term, and beneficial for the environment

CBC News ·
A stretch of the creek in the community of Garson in Sudbury is getting a little TLC from the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee and the city. It is hoped the waterway will soon be teeming with life. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Failed underground culverts in Garson are now being seen as an opportunity.

The culverts were built back in the early 1900s to bury Junction Creek to try and deal with flooding, as it was standard protocol at the time.

But now, the plan is to let the creek see the light of day.

Brandon Holden of the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee says uncovering the creek will lead to a lot of ecological benefits for the area.

"We are going to see fish move into the area. Frogs will make use of it. Birds will come in. Aa a lot of those native plants make their way through the section, we'll see habitat for a lot of different animals," he said.

"Having the creek above ground is cheaper long-term, and beneficial for the environment, the habitat and kind of improves the aesthetics of the area for the people that live there or walk along the trail. So it was a win for everybody really."

Morning North5:59Parts of Sudbury's Junction Creek that were buried underground will see the light of day
The Junction Creek Stewardship Committee is seeing some failing culverts that have kept parts of Junction Creek underground for decades as an opportunity. Brandon Holden of the group explained that the practice of daylighting will be used to bring the creek back to its more natural state. 5:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now