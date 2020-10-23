Failed underground culverts in Garson are now being seen as an opportunity.

The culverts were built back in the early 1900s to bury Junction Creek to try and deal with flooding, as it was standard protocol at the time.

But now, the plan is to let the creek see the light of day.

Brandon Holden of the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee says uncovering the creek will lead to a lot of ecological benefits for the area.

"We are going to see fish move into the area. Frogs will make use of it. Birds will come in. Aa a lot of those native plants make their way through the section, we'll see habitat for a lot of different animals," he said.

"Having the creek above ground is cheaper long-term, and beneficial for the environment, the habitat and kind of improves the aesthetics of the area for the people that live there or walk along the trail. So it was a win for everybody really."