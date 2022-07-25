Children across Greater Sudbury have been creating artwork connected to the environment, and some will become marketing posters.

It's part of the Tiny Traces along Junction Creek — a project between the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee and Early Childhood Creative Collaboration. It was funded through Healthy Communities Canada.

"A project we designed to animate the spaces along the creek and respond to the challenges that COVID presented to children and families," said program co-ordinator Sophie Edwards.

"We were wanting to find a way to connect children to the outdoors in ways that were interesting and could provide educational opportunities that might not otherwise be available."

Creativity boxes were installed along the creek, which contained art materials and seasonal guides created by Edwards, who was also the artist-in-residence for the project.

Children from child care centres and nearby schools would walk along the creek asking questions and creating art.

A young boy creates artwork from his time spent along a creek in Greater Sudbury, during the Tiny Traces along Junction Creek project. Some of the artwork is now being used in marketing posters. (Supplied by Early Childhood Creative Collaborations)

"They're looking at all these details and they have a love for the creek and a love for nature that is really important," Edwards said. "They articulate this in their drawings and in what they say."

"We support them to learn more about the ecosystems that they're curious about," she added.

Edwards recalls the children commenting on bugs and creatures, sounds and water flow. Most of the children were ages four to six.

"The wonderful thing about children at this age is they are so sensitive to the world around them and to the environment, and have an affinity already with the outdoors," said Sharon Speirs, co-chair of the Early Childhood Creative Collaboration.

"Their insights are really quite interesting and sometimes take us really to the heart of things, things that maybe as adults we miss. We become accustomed to something or we just don't pay the same kind of attention," she said.

Fourteen large posters of some art from the Tiny Traces along Junction Creek project, will be installed as transit shelters across Greater Sudbury. Other smaller posters will be put up in storefronts this fall. (Supplied by Early Childhood Creative Collaborations)

A total of 14 large posters of some art will be installed at transit shelters across Greater Sudbury. Other smaller posters will be put up in various storefronts later this fall.

"So a lot of what you will see displayed in the posters that are going up are the thinking of young children," Speirs said.

"In the posters we've really tried to make visible the kind of thinking and connection that children have and to inspire other people, inspire the community to value those kind of connections that children are making to the creek," Edwards said.

"We're hoping that it'll make everyone more aware of Junction Creek and its beauty and its importance in Sudbury," Speirs added.