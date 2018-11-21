Pedestrian Joseph Young killed in crash in North Bay
Police say Joseph Young of North Bay has been identified as the pedestrian killed on Tuesday.
Collision happened on Mountainview Drive on Tuesday morning
Police say Joseph Young of North Bay has been identified as the pedestrian killed on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash on Mountainview Drive around 6 a.m.
Young was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.
North Bay Police say an investigation is underway, but no charges have been laid.