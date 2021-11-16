Sen. Josée Forest-Niesing discharged from Sudbury, Ont., hospital after COVID-19 treatment
Fully vaccinated senator has history of autoimmune condition and is now recovering at home, office says
Sen. Josée Forest-Niesing of Sudbury, Ont., has been discharged from hospital and is back home following treatment for COVID-19.
Forest-Niesing, 56, was admitted to Health Sciences North hospital in October due to complications from the virus. She was released Nov. 14.
Her staff reported she was fully vaccinated and added it was uncertain how she was exposed to the virus.
In a statement released Tuesday, her office said she has been struggling with an autoimmune condition affecting her lungs for over 15 years and was therefore more vulnerable to the virus.
"She envisions a somewhat different recovery period from other COVID-19 patients due to her medical history of lung problems," the statement said.
"Senator Forest-Niesing would like to remind all Canadians of the importance of vaccination and remains convinced her fight would have been much different if it had not been for this protection."
The statement said Forest-Niesing will continue her recovery at home.
Ontario case counts
On Tuesday, Ontario reported 481 new COVID-19 cases as the seven-day average of daily cases rose to 579.
As of Monday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts has reported 262 active COVID-19 cases in the region and 87 new cases reported.
Greater Sudbury continues to be a COVID-19 hot spot in Ontario. In late October, the region's medical officer of health issued a class order to slow spread of the virus.
