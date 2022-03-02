A curler from Manitoulin Island is joining the Brad Jacobs Rink to compete at the national 2022 Brier.

Jordan Chandler has his own team on Manitoulin Island but recently played with Brad Jacobs, out of Sault Ste. Marie. Chandler was filling in for Marc Kennedy, who was at the Olympics in China. The team qualified to represent northern Ontario at the Brier, which starts this Friday in Lethbridge, Alta.

Chandler normally plays skip with his rink. He curled second with Team Jacobs.

He said throwing rocks was fine, but said sweeping is an experience he's not used to.

"It's not as easy as you would think," he said.

"You think you're in shape until you sweep a 10-end game or 11-end game like the final. It's a little different."

At the Brier, Chandler will play fifth, or spare for the team. He said he will be in more of a support role.

"It's very, very important at the level that the ice conditions are phenomenal for everybody," he said.

He said he also needs to be ready to play if another player gets sick or can't continue during the tournament.

Jordan Chandler had plenty of support from family at the qualifier for the Bier. (Submitted by Jordan Chandler)

"My aspirations and ambitions really aren't to play at all," he said.

"I just really want some success here and with any luck, the team will move onto the worlds in Vegas."

Chandler said he's really looking forward to the experience.

"Winning the Brier would be everything, it would be amazing," he said.

A huge thank you to our amazing sponsors and last but not least, thank you to Jordan Chandler for filling in for Marc this week while he’s away representing Canada at the Olympics. <br><br>See you in March 🥌🥌🥌 <a href="https://twitter.com/KIOTITractor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KIOTITractor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NorthernCU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NorthernCU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NobisInc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NobisInc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HardlineCurling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HardlineCurling</a> —@TeamBradJacobs

Chandler said he is also looking forward to curling with his own team again, in hopes they will make it to the Brier.

"That's the goal every year, that's for sure," he said.

"We need COVID to let up. I haven't played much in a couple of years. It's not worth planning tour events if they're going to be cancelled. Hopefully next year, we'll get going again."