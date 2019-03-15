Few can argue this past winter was easy as northern Ontario got more than its fair share of ice and snow — not to mention record cold temperatures.

A Sudbury musician says to cope, she had to write a song and make a video about being a northerner in tough conditions.

JoPo just released a song called Northern Gurl, a winter tribute to her hometown. She says she wrote the song in January after experiencing the winter blues.

"I was feeling pretty down and out," she said. "You only get so many hours of daylight."

To feel better, she decided to write a song about how resilient Sudburians are in the winter.

"Sometimes winter can suck and our potholes suck and it's rough around the edges," she said.

"We have fun no matter what the weather throws at us. It's just a positive message in a hard time, January and February."

Along with the song, JoPo says a video was shot as well. But even Mother Nature didn't cooperate with those plans.

"There's about 57 people that were in the video," she said.

"It probably would have doubled or tripled but the weather was so horrible that day."

It features many notable Sudbury icons, including the Super Stack, the Big Nickel and a local lake as part of it was shot at her brother's house on Long Lake.

"All the people that came out are true northerners," she said."The people that couldn't make it, it's because the roads were too bad for them to get down there."

Now that spring is starting to inch closer to the area, JoPo says it's important for her and others to remember where they're from.

"I'm a northerner and I stay true to my roots when I write my music," she said.

"I write about our veterans, I write about our miners, I wrote Parry Sound 33 about our firefighters and this time I thought I'd pay homage to Sudbury."