The leader of the Cree people of Ontario's James Bay Coast is stepping down and retiring from politics.

Jonathan Solomon has served as Mushkegowuk grand chief for the past six years.

Before that, he was chief of his home community of Kashechewan for six years.

Solomon said Mushkegowuk people continue to deal with crippling poverty, severe housing shortages and high addiction rates.

He hopes the national conversation on reconciliation turns to improving the day-to-day lives of Indigenous people.

"Instead of using nice rhetoric to address reconciliation, there needs to be action, and that's what has been missing."

Solomon said he'd like to see a rewriting of the Indian Act, giving First Nations more power over their own affairs outside of the federal government.

He said one of the most difficult times in his political career was when he was chief of Kashechewan and there was a surge of youth suicides in the community of 2,000 people.

Solomon was at the negotiating table some 15 years ago when some of the first promises to move the flood-prone First Nation to higher ground were made by the federal government.

The current Liberal government is still making that multimillion-dollar pledge to relocate the community, but Solomon doubts its sincerity.

"I don't know if they're really serious about it. The government, the Crown. I don't know if they're just playing a mind game with the leadership of my First Nation."

Solomon said he's retiring so he can keep his diabetes from getting worse and spend more time with his 16 grandchildren.