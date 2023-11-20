Help fight hunger in our community this holiday season.

Join CBC Sudbury on Friday, Dec. 8, for a day of giving at CBC Sudbury. All food and funds raised will support the Sudbury Food Bank, as well as food banks throughout the northeast.

Morning North will broadcast live from 6 to 8:30 a.m. at 43 Elm St. Unit 120, Sudbury. Seating and space are available on a first come, first served basis.



Host Markus Schwabe leads this special broadcast, which will feature Sudbury's own Matt Foy and Jennifer Holub, playing holiday tunes on toy instruments! Lots of musical surprises!

Up North will broadcast live from 4 to 6:00 p.m. at 43 Elm St. Unit 120, Sudbury. Seating and space are available on a first come, first served basis.



Host Jonathan Pinto leads this holiday broadcast, which will include special musical guest Tessa Balaz! You can tune into both shows on CBC Listen.

Limited edition CBC swag will be available to win while supplies last.

How to donate

For our audience outside of Sudbury, you can support Sounds of the Season by donating to Feed Ontario.

Those of you paying a visit in person can bring donations of food or cash with you. Representatives from the Sudbury Food Bank will be on hand to take your contributions.

We look forward to seeing you at CBC Sudbury on December the 8th!