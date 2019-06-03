Johnathon Collins of Sudbury identified as deceased in Highway 69 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Highway 69.
Single vehicle crash happened Friday night
Police were called to the crash on Friday night. A single commercial vehicle hit a rock cut and caught fire near Flicker Road, north of Pointe au Baril.
The driver, Johnathon Collins, 31, of Sudbury was pronounced dead at the scene.
