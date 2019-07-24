"Exit stage left."

That was the simple, if somewhat cryptic message former Sudbury Theatre Centre director John McHenry tweeted out to his followers on March 4, days before the group announced it would not be renewing his contract.

He's been at the helm of the STC since 2018, taking over from Caleb Marshall, following a $200,000 emergency bailout from the city in 2017.

He managed to steer the group through the COVID-19 pandemic, posting more revenue than expenditures for two consecutive years. The group fell just short of breaking even in 2020, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Patricia Meehan, co-chair of the STC's board of directors, told CBC News that shouldn't be taken as the reason McHenry's contract wasn't renewed.

"It's not unusual periodically to have people leave one arts organization for alternative employment," Meehan said. "And obviously that has happened. It's happened in the past, I'm sure it will happen in the future. So there's nothing unusual about it."

As the group approaches its 50 year anniversary, Meehan said the group is going to focus on sustainability, while still keeping on eye on providing fresh entertainment for its loyal theatre audiences in the Nickel City.

John McHenry, the former artistic director for the Sudbury Theatre Centre, said a $200,000 bailout in 2017 from the city saved the theatre company. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

"It's something that we need to think about going forward is how to maintain financial viability," she said.

"It's certainly something that the board is very concerned about, and we want to make sure that we attract kind of a vibrant audience and make sure that at the same time, we're satisfying our long-time, historic audience and that we also seek new audiences."

Meehan also said new approaches to fundraising are also in the mix.

Junction East plans for STC not clear, yet

McHenry's departure comes as the city ramps up plans for Junction East, a proposed library, art gallery and theatre centre in the city's downtown core.

But what part the theatre has to play in that particular enterprise is difficult to pin down at this point, Meehan said.

"It come with a variety of options," she said. "Does the city take over the building? Do we stay as the owner or do we become a tenant? How does all of that work?…there's lots of things that have to be considered with regard to that project."

Meehan said the board has not yet named McHenry's successor, but expects an announcement in the coming weeks.

McHenry declined the CBC's request for an interview.