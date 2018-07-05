A Sudbury priest is being remembered for his broadcast work to bring weekly mass to thousands of Catholics across northeastern Ontario.

Monsignor John Caswell passed away July 1, at the age of 83.

He served in parishes in Sault Ste Marie, Wawa, North Bay, Sturgeon Falls and Sudbury, including Christ the King church.

Caswell also created, produced and directed the weekly television program on CTV called Mass for Shut-Ins.

Father Larry Rymes of Our Lady of Hope parish in Sudbury remembers his friend and colleague as someone who wanted to help others.

"His vision was to get the weekly message, which you would get at church on Sunday to those who couldn't attend church: those who are sick and shut-in, those in hospital and nursing homes," he said.

"So they can just turn their TV on at 10 o'clock for the half hour service, and get the message which they would have gotten at the Sunday mass."

Rymes says the weekly program was meant to help Catholics who couldn't make it to church feel connected to their faith.

'Thanks for the memories'

"When they're unable to get to a church building they feel not just disconnected from their community, but disconnected from their way of worshiping and praying and so when you watch it on TV you get the word, and then usually a family member or a member of the church or the clergy would visit the person and bring them Holy communion."

The funeral for Monsignor Caswell is planned for Friday at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church on Beech Street.

Rymes says his friend, who everyone called Cas, used the catch phrase, 'thanks for the memories,' from the late performer Bob Hope.

"So I think we say to Cas 'thanks for the memories,' as well."