Quebec-born Joe LaFlamme lived from 1889 to 1965, and his larger-than-life legacy in northern Ontario continues to live on.

Just ask his biographer, Suzanne Charron of Sudbury. A few years back she wrote a book about LaFlamme, who trained wolves in the Gogama area to pull his dog sled, starting in the 1920s.

Charron is now crafting Laflamme's story into a comic book series, with the help of Sudbury artist Jacques-André Blouin.

"I got proof of everything in my book," Charron said. "I just saw it in colour ... I saw the scenes go by. I approached Jacques-André Blouin, a former colleague and a friend, because he loves drawing comic strips. And he got hooked because he could see the possibilities. There's so many adventures in that man's life. It's amazing."

Charron told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe a bit more about LaFlamme's adventures.

The wolf man of Gogama is now a cartoon character. He trapped wolves and trained them to be a part of his dog team. The story of Joe LaFlamme will be turned into a comic strip. Suzanne Charron who wrote a book about him and is behind the initiative. She joined to talk about Joe LaFlamme and the new comic about him.

LaFlamme had previously used Husky dogs to draw his sleigh between different lumber camps, she said.

"But in 1923, most of his Huskies died of distemper. So he was without a means of bringing in money."

LaFlamme was also a trapper, and one day caught a female wolf in one of his traps.

"Since it had just happened, she wasn't damaged or anything, he decided to keep her alive and try to train her to draw this sleigh," Charron said.

"And it worked. So he said, 'well, I'll get some more and see how that works'. So he trapped more wolves, but he always padded his traps, though, and let the wolves loose."

The adventures of Gogama's Joe LaFlamme are being written up into a comic book series. (Jacques-André Blouin)

It wasn't long before LaFlamme had enough trained wolves to pull a sleigh.

"He did sportsman shows all over northeastern America. He started off with Montreal. Then he spent a whole week in Toronto in 1925 and he drew crowds out there, bigger than the Santa Claus Parade crowd," she said.

"And then he went to New York in 1926. And after that, he started doing more sportsman shows in Boston, Indianapolis, Detroit, Windsor, Buffalo, Hamilton."

And then there was a time in 1925, while he was at Madison Square Gardens, he was asked to bring his wolves around the rink during the intermission of a Boston Bruins and New York Rangers game.

Charron says Laflamme's passion for wolves and other wild animals was inspiring.

"He had the courage to follow through with what he wanted to do. You know, we have big dreams, but sometimes we just refrain from doing it. It's hard work. But he did," she said.

"I really love the fact that he really loved wolves and he worked with them and he was good with them."

