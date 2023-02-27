Former M'Chigeeng First Nation Chief Joe Hare died on Tuesday, Feb. 21. He was 83.

Hare served nine terms as chief of the Manitoulin Island First Nation, and another five terms as a councillor.

"I learned a lot from him, and he was the one who encouraged me and supported me to work toward this role and responsibility," said current M'Chigeeng Chief Linda Debassige to Radio-Canada.

"We will all Miss Joe. I know our council table will miss Joe. We'll miss his humour, his intelligence, his experience."

In a press release, Debassige said Hare was a passionate advocate for the revitalization and preservation of Anishinaabe identity, language and culture.

M'Chigeeng First Nation Chief Linda Debassige says she learned a lot from former Chief Joe Hare. (Aya Dufour/Radio-Canada)

He was also a founding member of the Gwekwaadziwin Miikan Youth Mental Health and Addiction Program, and helped create the Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services.

"One of the big things he did was he fought for our children against the Children's Aid Society," said his wife, Susan Hare.

Children's aid societies in the past, and to now, have not been good to us."

Hare said part of her husband's legacy was to give their community agency over the care of their children.

M'Chigeeng First Nation community members gathered on Feb. 25 to pay their respects to former Chief Joe Hare. (Aya Dufour/Radio-Canada)

Hare said their own children have continued that legacy.

Their oldest son is a child welfare supervisor, their younger son works in addictions treatment and their daughter is a nurse practitioner.

Hare's funeral was on Feb. 25.