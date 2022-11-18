Seven years ago, Caleb Astgen worked as a welder.

Since then, the Garson, Ont., man has been a landscaper, line cook, personal support worker and currently installs water filtration systems.

The 29-year-old is now looking to get back into welding and hoping to find a local company to pay for his re-training.



"I never thought I'd be coming back for trades. That's for sure," said Astgen, who has three children at home to support.

"The prices went up for living, cost of food and everything. It's hard to have a part-time job in Sudbury. And I'm looking for something more consistent where I can be a better provider for my family."

Despite steady inflation and the spectre of recession, it is a good time to look for a job in northern Ontario.

Shelly VanHorn, the business development manager for YMCA Northeastern Ontario Employment and Immigration Services, said they get between 50 and 80 new job postings every week.

"Ten years ago this was unheard of. There was so many job seekers," she said.

"So the tables have turned now. So many jobs."

YMCA Employment Services in Sudbury say there is an 'unheard' number of job postings this fall as companies continue to 'recover' after two years of COVID lockdowns. (Erik White/CBC )

Deanna Obdam is a recruiter for Lively-based Patrick Mechanical and was at a recent YMCA job fair with a list of positions to fill, including plumbers and welders.

"At this point we're excited to talk to anyone who wants to talk to us," she said.

Morgan Messenger, the business development officer for general contractor RAW Group, was at a job fair in Atikameksheng last week hoping to get some "young and eager community members" interested in a career in the trades.

He said the company, which is based on the First Nation near Sudbury, is proud of the number of Indigenous apprentices it has, but says sometimes he really has to sell people on a career in the trades.

Morgan Messenger, from Atikameksheng-based RAW Group contracting, says he sometimes has to convince job seekers of the great opportunities that await in the skilled trades and construction industry. (Erik White/CBC )

"You know, sometimes you just have to look someone in the eye and say 'Listen, you're going to have a pension, you're going to have full benefits, it's overtime after 40 hours. And in four years, you're making 50 bucks an hour,'" said Messenger.

"It's a pretty darn good opportunity, throughout the entire industry."

He was hoping to add to his "backlog of resumes" that he'll go to when the company lands construction contracts in the mining industry or elsewhere.

Meghan Tarantini, the community development manager for Atikameksheng, said the job fair and other events, part of career week, were less about filling immediate positions and more about making community members aware of the opportunities out there.

Career week in Atikameksheng included a job fair, but also specialized interview training for members of the First Nation. (Erik White/CBC )

Unemployment was at 4.7 per cent in Sudbury last month, below the national rate of 5.2 per cent.

Many economists have hailed the job market as a good sign of a resilient Canadian economy in the face of inflation and a high cost of living. However, the Bank of Canada has suggested that slowing down economic growth and job creation would help keep inflation in check.