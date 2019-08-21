Sudbury YMCA coordinator Jessica Brule said it's all about face-to-face communication to land job seekers the perfect opportunity.

The YMCA's career centre embarked on its second Job Crawl, an event that brings together groups of job hunters with prospective employers. Brule brought a dozen young adults to several businesses in the downtown core to meet with business owners, managers and other contact people to make that first connection.

"Most people don't get the chance to actually go in and have a conversation with employers to find out what they do on a daily basis and what employment looks like at their agencies," Brule said. "So it's a good way for the community to get out and get to know local businesses."

More than 20 businesses opened their doors to Job Crawl. They included call centres, fitness studios and technology firms. At each location, the business had a chance to showcase their operation, as well as get a sense of what the recruitment market looks like.

"That's what makes these programs really beneficial to the youth," Brule said. "Because it gets them out...actually physically talking face to face with employers."

Brule added that social media has made it easier for job hunters to email resumes and search the job market, but getting to meet with potential employers makes a positive connection for both parties.

"This human connection piece is identified as a really big need," she said. "And obviously a requirement for employment because you're meeting employers face to face."

Veronika Thomas says the job crawl allows her to pose questions to potential employers and get a sense of what the office culture is like. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Veronika Thomas, a first time job-crawler, said she really enjoyed the event, hoping it would open her eyes up to new experiences.

"My questions [for employers] are why they want to do their job, what makes them want to keep succeeding in what they do," Thomas said. "And also what the workplace standards are, as well as the hours and all that."

The YMCA Job Crawl was a 'crazy and fun' day according to participant Jacinthe Needs. Over 20 businesses and 132 job hunters took part in the event. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Jacinthe Needs said the job crawl was "crazy, but fun."

"I like seeing all the different businesses that are looking for people, for different opportunities." Needs said.

"It's really good seeing a community come together for the younger group that are looking for jobs."

The YMCA said 132 people participated in the Job Crawl. By the end of the day-long event, several participants said they had already set up job interviews with potential employers.