Looking for work? Sudbury's YMCA is planning the city's first 'job crawl'

A northeastern Ontario employment agency is using a well-known bar-hopping concept to help connect job seekers with employers.

Sudbury's first job-crawl will be held in Sudbury later this month.

Sherry Mayer, a spokesperson for YMCA Employment and Immigrant Services, says they have partnered with a number of local businesses who will open up their doors that day to chat with job seekers, who will be able to 'crawl' and visit potential employers.

The key, Mayer said, is to foster connections between employers and job seekers.

"Typically employers will ask for participants to apply online, which removes that human connection, that face-to-face of the business," Mayer said.

"So we wanted to provide an opportunity to community members on having that opportunity once again in the job search process, which we kind of moved away from."

Mayer said participants will receive a passport, and have it stamped at each business they visit.

Once the passport is fully stamped, participants will be entered into a draw to win a prize.

So far, about 15 businesses have signed up for the crawl, and a handful of those businesses are actively recruiting, Mayer said.

The event runs in downtown Sudbury August 23.

For more information visit the YMCA job crawl website.