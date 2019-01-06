Meghan Saaremets' love of music started at a young age as she fondly remembers joining her school's band in grade five.

"For me, it was a sense of family within my school," she explained.

"It was a place where I knew I could always go and feel like I belonged."

Now, she's a music teacher at Confederation Secondary School in Sudbury. That school has benefited from the Joan Mantle Trust, which was established in 2008 to help allocate funds to school music programs in the Rainbow District School Board.

When Saaremets was hired to teach music at the school a few years ago, she was asked to take the music program in a new direction. Since then she's started a jazz band.

"We were able to improve the quality of the instruments in our percussion section as well in our woodwind section," she said.

"This year we are planning to continue to add to our secondary instrument inventory."

Last year, Saaremets says her students competed for the first time at the Northern Ontario Music Festival.

"They were awarded a gold standard for their performance which is the highest achievement you can receive," she said.

"That led to an invitation to compete at Music Fest Nationals in Toronto where we went and were awarded a silver standing."

Currently, the Rainbow District School Board is accepting nominations for the Joan Mantle Music Trust Community Award. That award honours Mantle's passion for music education before her death in 2009, after battling cancer.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, Jan. 15 and the award will be presented in April.