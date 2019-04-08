Sudbury's Heather Parker has had about every role possible in the Kiwanis Festival.

Throughout the years, she has performed, prepared her own students to take part, supported her children through their own performances and also helped organize the festival.

Parker is being honoured for her work in Sudbury's music scene. She's the 2019 recipient of the Joan Mantle Music Trust Community Award.

The award was established in 2008 to help modernize and revitalize school music programs in the Rainbow District School Board. An award is given out each year to honour Mantle's positive impact on music and music education in Sudbury.

For the past 14 years, Parker has been organizing the Kiwanis Festival in Sudbury. The festival is in its 74th year in the community.

To participate, music teachers enter their students in different classes either in a solo or band or choir group. The students perform and receive a mark and feedback from an adjudicator.

Parker says the festival has always been a highlight for her.

"I believe that giving students the opportunity to perform and to raise their level of performance to that where they can get up in front of an audience and feel proud of themselves and receive feedback — it's a good skill," she said.

Growing up, Parker competed in the Levack Onaping Music Festival before moving on to participate in the Kiwanis Music Festival. (Submitted by Heather Parker)

"Sometimes a big part of it too is learning to be a gracious winner and when things don't go well, learning how to deal with that disappointment. It's character building."

Parker makes sure the annual ten day event runs smoothly. She prepares the syllabus, hires the adjudicators, schedules performances, recruits volunteers and organizes the final concert.

This Saturday, Parker will receive the Joan Mantle Music Trust Award. Proceeds from the event go to the trust which has raised more than $240,000 since it started.