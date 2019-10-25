Jiu-Jitsu practitioners from across northern Ontario will be in Sudbury this weekend to raise money for the local hospice.

A Roll-a-Thon will take place, featuring a Brazilian jiu-jitsu seminar and training session.

The proceeds will go the Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury.

"It's a five hour event," organizer Chris Newman explained. "The idea is that we get all of the different clubs and teams from northern Ontario and invite them to come."

The group has raised more than $4,800 for charities over the past three events. Newman says it started a number of years ago when a member of a club in Sudbury died after a struggle with mental health.

Newman says he wanted to honour his friend and raise awareness about mental health.

"We raised money for the Sudbury mental health association," he said.

Unfortunately, another member of the jiu-jitsu community died a year later due to cancer.

"She passed away here at the hospice in Sudbury," he said.

"They were so good to her and her family. It really brought home to us how important the hospice is."

Chris Newman is the organizer of the event. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Newman says the event is an opportunity to have fun, put competitiveness aside and raise money for a good cause.

"We're all people who have common interests and a common love for jiu-jitsu," he said.

"This is a really good opportunity for us to get to know each other from the different clubs. Also, we get to raise money for charity, which is an added bonus."