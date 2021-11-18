A former Sudbury mayor and Progressive Conservative MPP has petitioned the province to have Laurentian University transfer its French-language programs to the University of Sudbury.

Jim Gordon submitted his petition to Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas, who presented it to the Ontario Legislature earlier this week.

Gordon said Laurentian has forfeited its right to its tricultural mandate, which includes English, French and Indigenous education, when it filed for insolvency and cut 69 programs, including 28 French-language programs, in April.

"I'm no longer an elected person but I think that certainly it's a view that they should hear from someone who's been and played a part, a great part in the north in what's gone on here, and an anglophone," Gordon said.

When Laurentian filed for insolvency it also severed its ties with its three federated universities, which included the University of Sudbury.

The University of Sudbury has since made a push to become a standalone French-language university.

Gordon said Laurentian's current slate of French-language programs would be better served at such an institution.

Former Sudbury mayor and Progressive Conservative MPP Jim Gordon has petitioned the province to transfer Laurentian University's French-language programs to the University of Sudbury. (CBC)

"Trying to be a francophone university and an anglophone university at the same time is never going to realize the type of heights that that university can go to because it just doesn't have enough money," he said about Laurentian's financial situation.

But Laurentian president and vice-chancellor Robert Haché said the university remains committed to its tricultural mandate as it continues to restructure through the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) process.

"Laurentian is absolutely committed to continuing its mandate as a bilingual and cultural institution, offering high-quality academic programs in French and English to our students," he told CBC News earlier this month.