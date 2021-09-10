North Bay city council has added its voice to the chorus calling for Canada's highest military honour to be awarded to a northern Ontario soldier.

Pte. Jesse Larochelle, who now lives in the Restoule area south of North Bay, held off a Taliban attack in 2006, suffering severe injuries while saving many lives.

There is a now campaign to see him awarded the Victoria Cross.

It hasn't been given to a Canadian soldier in 80 years and the Canadian version of the medal created in 1993 has never been awarded.

"If successful this would be historic recognition," said North Bay city councillor Chris Mayne.

Mike Harrison, a retired air force captain living in North Bay who served in Afghanistan, is one of the veterans lobbying for Private Larochelle.

"He stood on a hill alone doing what in any other war would have gotten him the Commonwealth or Great Britain's highest honour," he said.

"Gen. Rick Hillier said it best. If he had been American, this already would have been a movie. This battle would have been Hollywooded up."

Harrison said the Canadian military is "notoriously stingy with medals" and while he didn't think much about such honours when he was in the service, he has now come to see it as a key way to recognize those who wear the uniform.

"It's to recognize his service and to let future soldiers know their nation will appreciate their efforts," he said.