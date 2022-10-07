Sudbury, Ont., writer Jeremy John tells scary stories in his latest collection
Sudbury, Ont., author Jeremy John has a new collection of 10 spooky stories for families and older children that arrives just in time for Halloween.
Jeremy John has 2 collections of holiday-themed short stories
The Strange Grave of Mikey Dunbar and Other Stories to Make You Poop Your Pants includes four retellings of the title story, along with pieces about vampires using dating apps, or a story which tells the real reason Sasquatch are rarely seen.
The book is John's second collection of holiday-themed short stories for families. He also wrote Robert's Hill (or The Time I Pooped My Snowsuit) and Other Christmas Stories.
Up North's Jonathan Pinto caught up with John in the CBC Sudbury studio.
You can listen to the full interview below.
With files from Jonathan Pinto
