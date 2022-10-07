Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

Sudbury, Ont., writer Jeremy John tells scary stories in his latest collection

Sudbury, Ont., author Jeremy John has a new collection of 10 spooky stories for families and older children that arrives just in time for Halloween.

Jeremy John has 2 collections of holiday-themed short stories

A man with a jack-o-lantern on a table.
Sudbury author Jeremy John has just released his second collection of short stories. (Submitted by Jeremy John)

The Strange Grave of Mikey Dunbar and Other Stories to Make You Poop Your Pants includes four retellings of the title story, along with pieces about vampires using dating apps, or a story which tells the real reason Sasquatch are rarely seen.

An orange book cover.
The Strange Grave of Mikey Dunbar and Other Stories to Make You Poop Your Pants is Jeremy John's second collection of short stories for older children and families. (Submitted by Jeremy John)

The book is John's second collection of holiday-themed short stories for families. He also wrote Robert's Hill (or The Time I Pooped My Snowsuit) and Other Christmas Stories.

Up North's Jonathan Pinto caught up with John in the CBC Sudbury studio.

You can listen to the full interview below.

Up North9:27Jeremy John is back - this time, with ghost stories
Halloween is just around the corner - and if you're looking for some spooky stories to read with your kids, a Sudbury author has just the ticket. Jeremy John joined Jonathan in studio to tell him about "The Strange Grave of Mikey Dunbar."

With files from Jonathan Pinto

