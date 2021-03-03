It has been a common tale during this pandemic.

Jennifer Carling, a woman in her 70s, has been isolating with her husband Bob Montgomery, since March 2020. The two live in Elliot Lake.

"My husband is 84, living with heart failure and other underlying health issues, so we can't afford to take any chances with him at all," she said. "So we've been in isolation."

"We've been totally housebound."

The distance has been wearing on Carling, who calls herself a "hard-nosed cookie." But even weekly trips to the grocery leave her shaken with anxiety.

"I would panic, because of what I was going to potentially bring back to him, because other people's behaviour was awful," she said. "The responsibility of somebody else's life and knowing how vulnerable my husband is, the whole thought of what I could be doing to him was, it was terrifying."

She said they were an active, social couple before the pandemic. Montgomery volunteered at the local hospital, something he hasn't been able to do since March. Kept out of social circles, Montgoermy visibly deteriorated, Carling said.

"I actually thought I was going to lose him, because he just went into himself."

Eventually Carling bought her husband a treadmill, and daily walks have raised his spirits.

The two also keep a daily tea date. Carling also still sits on the hospital board, something that gives her "purpose."

'You die, I'll kill you'

She also credits their sense of humour– twisted, is how she describes it– for keeping the two together, even when apart.

"I'm English and my husband is of British heritage, so he's used to that, very wry, North Americans tend to call it sarcastic"

"For example, if he goes in for surgeries at this stage, the rule of thumb as he's being wheeled away from me is I say 'if you die, I'll kill you.'"

Bob Montgomery and Jennifer Carling before a Coldest Night Walk fundraiser in 2018. (Supplied by Jennifer Carling)

But when it's all over, and families can reunite, Carling said she's hoping for two things: to visit her brother in the U.K., and to catch up with her two granddaughters, currently university students.

"I'd love to give my granddaughters a hug," she said.

"And it would be nice to be able to go out and just physically talk to somebody without being concerned about bringing something to them, or are they bringing something to you?"