St. Joseph Island javelin thrower off to national championship

A few years ago at a track and field practice, Jenna Fleming first saw someone throwing a javelin.

"I decided to pick it up and try to throw it and ever since then I haven't gone back," says the 17-year-old from Hilton Beach on St. Joseph Island.

"It's a spear. I mean what doesn't look cool about it?"

Since then, she's piled up provincial titles and is the top ranked thrower going into the national Legion track championships in Brandon, Manitoba next week.

Fleming hopes to throw javelin at the college level and maybe one day the Olympics.

By then, she might not have to explain what she's doing to her neighbours on the island.

"I'll be practising in the middle of a field and cars driving by always stop and look and they're looking at me thinking 'What is she doing?'"