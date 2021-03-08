Sault's Jen Yokota on coping with lockdowns and loneliness in a new city

Coming up to the one year anniversary of when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, CBC Sudbury is checking in with everyday people to see how they're coping.

Jen Yokota moved to Sault Ste. Marie weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown changed everything.

Yokota was new to the city, had only a few contacts in town, including her sister. Her boyfriend was in Germany, and there was no clear date when the two would reunite.

And because she left her job in tourism in southern Ontario voluntarily, she was not eligible for CERB or EI. Her savings, Yokota, said, quickly dwindled.

"That was pretty tough because I had to survive off of the savings that I had," Yokota said. "Which, you know, living in southern Ontario...it isn't the easiest thing to save a ton of money when you're a single person."

Eventually, when restrictions were lifted, Yokota was hired to work a retail job, which puts her in contact with people everyday. Although she's happy to be working, being in a public-facing job comes with challenges.

"Because I moved here when the first lockdown happened, I don't really know anybody. So I haven't had a chance to to get out and socialize," she said.

"It's been really difficult ...very lonely to be far from my family."

Her sister lives nearby, but Yokota says she limits their visits because of the uncertainty around the virus' spread.

"I'm afraid that I might pass something on to her, or her children, or her husband," she said.

And she called it "tough for both of them" being away from her boyfriend, although in the past they've been separated by distance.

To cope, she's taken up a few new hobbies.

"I like wood burning, and I'm practicing calligraphy again and that kind of thing," Yokota said. "It helps a little bit. But it doesn't help with the loneliness."

Yokota said she's already gained a new perspective about being alone.

"I think I'm stronger," she said. "I've travelled by myself for a little over a year. I thought at the beginning, OK, well, it'll just be travelling, but like by yourself, but it's not like that at all."

The longer the pandemic stretched on, the lonelier Yokota said she grew.

"I mean, in a way, it's really forcing me to look inside myself. And see how strong I am. To learn new things, do new things in a new way."

"I also isolated myself a little bit more because talking to family makes it weird...makes me feel more distant from [them.] It should have the opposite effect."

When it's finally over, and people can begin socializing again, Yokota said she's looking forward to human contact.

"Seeing friends and family again, and hugging someone would be nice," she said.

"Even a high five."