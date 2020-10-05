Manitoulin OPP say a Cambridge man has died in a single vehicle crash on Manitoulin Island.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, on Government Road, near the 15th Concession Road in Tehkummah Township.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Cambridge resident Jeffery McKay, 41, was the driver and lone occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.