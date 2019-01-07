A sale on hams at a North Bay, Ont., grocery store is going viral online.

Last week, signs advertising the sale started to surface online. The name of the sale?

It was called "Jeff Ordered Too Many Hams."

Since then, pictures of the sign have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and even made the front page of the popular website Reddit.

The order was put in by Jeff Buckton, who is the co-owner of Jeff and Tanis' No Frills.

"I ordered some hams to make sure we had enough for the customers," he explained.

"And I guess I was a little aggressive on what I thought we might need."

Buckton says he ended up ordering more than 100 cases, which he didn't initially think would be too many. However, he soon realized not a lot of people were buying hams to eat over the holiday season.

Jeff Buckton is the co-owner of Jeff and Tanis' No Frills in North Bay, Ont. (Supplied/Jeff Buckton)

Buckton decided to put them on sale and one of his workers made the sign as a joke.

"Once he put the post out there, it just kind of took off because a lot of people started giggling about it," he said.

As for the response, Buckton says he can't believe it's gotten so much attention, especially since his store manager started replying back on social media with humorous gifs.

"To kind of go viral? I would have never thought something like that would happen."