The race to be Sudbury's next mayor is starting to heat up.

Jeff Huska is the latest person to put his name forward for the job. He says he plans to file his nomination papers on Friday at Tom Davies Square.

Huska is currently employed at Health Sciences North as a biomedical technologist.

He says if elected, he will work at streamlining city spending and focus on maintaining and repairing the community, starting with roads.

Huska also adds that until all appeals are heard by the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal, he will advocate for a new or upgraded downtown arena.

He says he also opposes a casino in the city, stating he believes casinos drain a community's economy and stifle growth.

Three other people have put forward their names so far in the mayoral race in Sudbury, including current mayor Brian Bigger, former journalist and NEO Kids foundation president Patricia Mills and Cody Cacciotti, the operations manager of the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum in Capreol.

The municipal election is Oct. 22.