Jeff Huska puts name forward to be the next mayor of Sudbury
4 people so far have put their name forward for the job of Sudbury mayor in the upcoming municipal election
The race to be Sudbury's next mayor is starting to heat up.
Jeff Huska is the latest person to put his name forward for the job. He says he plans to file his nomination papers on Friday at Tom Davies Square.
Huska is currently employed at Health Sciences North as a biomedical technologist.
He says if elected, he will work at streamlining city spending and focus on maintaining and repairing the community, starting with roads.
Huska also adds that until all appeals are heard by the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal, he will advocate for a new or upgraded downtown arena.
He says he also opposes a casino in the city, stating he believes casinos drain a community's economy and stifle growth.
Three other people have put forward their names so far in the mayoral race in Sudbury, including current mayor Brian Bigger, former journalist and NEO Kids foundation president Patricia Mills and Cody Cacciotti, the operations manager of the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum in Capreol.
The municipal election is Oct. 22.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.