Jazz Sudbury moves festival dates to August, gets 'a little more breathing room'

Jazz can be hot or cool — but it seems Sudbury jazz fans may prefer theirs on the warmer side.

The annual Jazz Sudbury music festival is moving to the first weekend of August from its usual September date.

Jazz Sudbury President Dan Lessard said fans have complained of wet, cold nights at the open air Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

"By moving it up, it's going to be better for our patrons because it's warmer," he said.

"But it also gives us a little more breathing room and maybe we will attract some people who might go to another festival. Now they don't have to pick and choose which festival to go to on a weekend."

"You don't want to have to go back to back-to-back with other festivals," Lessard continued.

"You want to have a little bit of space in between so that you can attract more audience. And this year, that opportunity presented itself and we said let's take that spot in early August and see what happens."

The dates were freed up by the the demise of the Sudbury Dragon Boat Festival.

Jazz Sudbury is booked at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park for Aug. 5 to 8.

Lessard said he's hoping for a 10 per cent increase in concert-goers — about 1,200 people usually take part.